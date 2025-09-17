Brickbat: Sunflower Showdown

Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri, is in the fourth year of a legal battle with the city over growing sunflowers in his front yard. Officials first said his sunflowers broke a rule requiring at least a 50–50 ratio of flowers to grass. Bank disputed the violation, which the city dropped. But in 2025, the city changed the ordinance, classifying sunflowers as a crop and limiting them to 10 percent of a front yard. Bank has refused to remove his plants and plans to fight the city in court.