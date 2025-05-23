Brickbat: Parking Violation

A Connecticut judge has dismissed three breach-of-peace charges against Lauren Noble, founder and executive director of Yale University's conservative Buckley Institute, after parking attendant Gerno Allen falsely accused her of using racial slurs against him on three occasions in July 2023 at a New Haven parking lot. Noble endured nearly a year of legal battles, spending tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees. Prosecutors dropped the charges on March 27, 2025, when video evidence contradicted Allen's claims and revealed inconsistencies in his story. That video was available to police since July 2023 but not reviewed for months. "Video evidence that existed from day one fully exonerated me, just as I said from the very beginning," Noble said in a statement. "The fact that it took nearly a year and exorbitant legal fees to get to this outcome is inexcusable."