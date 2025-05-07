Brickbat: Collegial Atmosphere

Washington State University has terminated a staff member and relieved a graduate student of teaching responsibilities after they were charged with misdemeanor assault. Jay Sani, an engineering student who is also president of the university's chapter of the College Republicans, was wearing a "Trump 2024: Take America Back" hat when grad student Patrick Mahoney grabbed it off his head and tossed it into the street. When Sani fought back, Gerald Hoff, a university staff member, joined Mahoney in taking Sani to the ground, leaving him with scrapes and bruises. Footage from surveillance and body cameras captured the assault. Both men admitted to police they were involved but downplayed it, with Mahoney saying Sani started the fight and "got what was coming to him."