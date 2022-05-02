Brickbat: The Slammer

The Tallahassee, Florida, police department has placed Officer Shawn Wright on leave after video showed him picking a man up and slamming him to the ground head first. The department said the man, who was reportedly unhurt, was involved in a minor traffic collision and left the scene. Video showed he pulled away from officers when they tried to arrest him. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Both are misdemeanors.