Conservatives Are Asking You To Disbelieve Your Own Eyes

The political right's movement toward authoritarianism is exemplified by its refusal to embrace facts that don't conform to their alternative reality.

(Phil McAuliffe/Polaris/Newscom)

The January 6 Capitol riot—depicted increasingly on the right as a peaceful tourist visit, an FBI plot or an Antifa agitation effort—is the latest incarnation of comedian Richard Pryor's story (as he channeled Chico Marx) about what he said after his wife caught him in bed with another woman. "Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?"

We all saw what happened on the TV news and in livestreaming videos from participants and bystanders. We can read the transcript of the former president's stem-winding speech to his supporters before many of them marched on the Capitol, where he whipped up the crowd by touting absurd conspiracy theories about a stolen election.

The numbskulls who stormed the Capitol, some of whom are facing modest prison sentences for their role in the clownish putsch, didn't show up by happenstance. "All of them—all of them were telling us, 'Trump sent us,'" according to recent testimony at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing by a U.S. Capitol police officer who fought back the insurgents.

Not every participant in the day's sordid events engaged in violence or vandalism, of course, and whatever punishments the courts mete out should fit the particular crime. But this was no tourist visit gone awry. Not every person who joined in left-wing attacks in Portland committed crimes, either, but I don't suppose Trump supporters would cut those folks slack.

The Trumpsters' silliest argument is that Antifa, the fascistic "anti-fascists" who turned portions of U.S. cities into rubble, were behind the Capitol event. Conservatives touted that narrative immediately after January 6. Apparently, that loose-knit movement runs so meticulously that it recruited thousands of volunteers who acted exactly like Trump supporters.

Why believe your own eyes? Sure, a few lefties might have infiltrated the pro-Trump mob. That doesn't make it an Antifa riot. The Portland scene wasn't a right-wing event because a few right-wing infiltrators may have joined in the action. I've attended many protests and guarantee that they attract all sorts of nut jobs. It's not hard for anyone to gain admission.

Despite GOP efforts to rewrite history, my eyes confirm the conclusion drawn by conservative writer David Frum: "The January 6 attack was incited by the head of the American government, the man who had sworn to protect and defend that government. It was the thing most feared by the authors of the U.S. Constitution: a betrayal of the highest office by the holder of that office."

Here's the problem. It portends dangers for the future if so many conservatives refuse to cop to the obvious truths of that day. If we can't all agree on basic, obvious facts about an event that unfolded before our eyes, then we're headed toward a well-trod path of internecine struggles where we just pick a side and fight to the bitter end.

In such situations, there's no room for common ground. For instance, Trump supporters have suddenly expressed concern about jail conditions and police shootings. A January 6 detainee "corroborates accounts from other detainees, including reports of abuse by prison guards, inedible food, and zero access to the outdoors, religious services, or physical activity," according to American Greatness.

As someone who has championed criminal-justice reform, I gladly welcome converts to the cause—except that it's hard to believe that the conservative law-and-order crowd really cares about this issue in any substantive way. It's more likely that they're concerned about it simply because people they sympathize with are suffering the indignities.

My problem isn't with Trump and Republican policies per se, although I'm dismayed by the conservative movement's populist rejection of free markets, free trade, budget restraint and limited government. Nevertheless, the former president's judicial picks, tax policies and regulatory rollbacks resonate with me far more than Democratic priorities.

My problem is with the political right's movement toward, well, authoritarianism, exemplified by its refusal to embrace facts that don't conform to their alternative reality—and their unwavering support for a man rather than a set of ideas. It's ironic that the man they've chosen to follow seems to embody moral characteristics they've long railed against, but go figure.

Even GOP leaders who know better and occasionally speak out against Trump's disinformation—House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.)—always end up toeing the party line. They dare not defy Trump or his base voters.

Before you pen that letter to the editor decrying my use of the A-word, consider the following. Prominent Trump supporters have actively been toying with the idea of an American Caesar. Others have been oddly sympathetic toward foreign strongmen.

Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson recently broadcast from Hungary, where he met with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which reminded me of leftists who swooned over Fidel Castro. But don't believe what you see. Just believe what you choose.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Don't look at me!

    The numbskulls who stormed the Capitol, some of whom are facing modest prison sentences still in jail for their role in the clownish putsch, didn’t show up by happenstance.

  2. Don't look at me!

    This is really pathetic.

  3. buckleup

    This is mind reading at its worst, but typical for an outlet that refused to cover last years riots.

    1. “last years riots”

      There you go proving the author’s point.

      Stop gaslighting. There were no BLM or Antifa “riots.” There were only mostly peaceful protests with occasional property damage caused by right-wing infiltrators. (Probably Proud Boys.)

  4. Excellent analysis.

    #1/6WasWorseThan9/11

  5. Red Rocks White Privilege

    As someone who has championed criminal-justice reform, I gladly welcome converts to the cause—except that it’s hard to believe that the conservative law-and-order crowd really cares about this issue in any substantive way. It’s more likely that they’re concerned about it simply because people they sympathize with are suffering the indignities.

    Not at all. I’m glad people in deep blue cities are suffering from crime waves. They’re getting exactly what they asked for, and if they aren’t happy with it, it’s because they’re too stupid to understand how they got there.

    1. sarcasmic

      Yes we all know you wish death and destruction on people who disagree with your politics. But that’s not the point. The point was that some conservatives are coming around to criminal-justice reform only because their QAnon buddies who stormed the Capital are unhappy with how they’re being treated in prison. Not because of principles or anything silly like that.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        Yes we all know you wish death and destruction on people who disagree with your politics. But that’s not the point.

        Huh, what happened to “democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard”?

        People usually get what they want, and if they aren’t happy with the results, it’s because they weren’t careful about what they asked for to begin with. If my enemies are suffering as the result of their own choices, then yes, I will fully and unashamedly take pleasure in that.

        The point was that some conservatives are coming around to criminal-justice reform only because their QAnon buddies who stormed the Capital are unhappy with how they’re being treated in prison. Not because of principles or anything silly like that.

        It doesn’t have anything to do with “criminal justice reform.” It has to do with the blatant double-standard between the BLM riots and the January 6th tourist visit. Since we know the former were working behind the scenes with local politicians and news organizations on teleconferences, as Time Magazine bragged about earlier this year, it stands to reason that these people are just fine with riots and destruction as long as it’s their side doing it if they think it will hurt people who disagree with THEIR politics.

        So yes, I’m just fine with their lack of future-time orientation biting them in the ass. Maybe you should whinge a little less about me pointing that out.

  6. Rob Misek

    Cop to the “obvious” truths?

    By that do you mean the only observations and perspectives left, when all counter arguments are banned, censored, erased and deplatformed from social media, free speech?

  7. sarcasmic

    Truth hurts.

  8. BigChiefWahoo

    Exactly how does this indicate a “move toward authoritarianism”? The Trumpsters can be plausibly accused of a lot of stuff, but I’m not sure the “authoritarian” charge is accurate. Maybe you should look up the definition of “authoritarianism” before you throw the term around so loosely. I would say that the folks who are citing “science” as an un-debateable and unchallengeable authority fit that role better.

    1. sarcasmic

      Did you RTFA?

      Before you pen that letter to the editor decrying my use of the A-word, consider the following. Prominent Trump supporters have actively been toying with the idea of an American Caesar. Others have been oddly sympathetic toward foreign strongmen.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        Greenhut should probably read up a littler further on Roman history to see how someone like Caesar can come to power in the first place. And it’s interesting that he cites Caesar, considering Augustus is really the one who consolidated political power within a single entity.

  9. Untermensch

    Let me get some popcorn and enjoy the shitstorm that is about to unfold here.

