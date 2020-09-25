The Volokh Conspiracy
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: September 25, 1981
9/25/1981: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor takes the oath.
9/25/1981: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor takes the oath.
