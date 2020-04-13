The Volokh Conspiracy

Litigant Can't Seal Case to "Improve Her Chances of Employment"

A federal magistrate holds that the right of access to court records precludes such sealing.

From Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez Thursday in Abibou v. Rho Inc., 2020 WL 1808608 (N.D. Tex.):

[Plaintiff] seeks to seal the record of his case permanently …. [The case was a sex and national origin discrimination case that plaintiff had filed, without a lawyer, in 2016, and that had been dismissed when she failed to prosecute the case and to supply the court with an updated address. The plaintiff is a woman, but the Magistrate Judge apparently incorrectly refers to her as "he." -EV.]

"'[C]ourts have recognized that the public has a [presumptive] common law right to inspect and copy judicial records.'" SEC v. Van Waeyenberghe, 990 F.2d 845, 848 (5th Cir.1993) (quoting Nixon v. Warner Communications, Inc., 435 U.S. 589, 597 (1978))…. [T]he discretion to seal judicial records and files should be exercised "charily." Id. "In exercising its discretion to seal judicial records, the court must balance the public's common law right of access against the interests favoring nondisclosure." Having public access to judicial records "serves to promote trustworthiness of the judicial process, to curb judicial abuses, and to provide the public with a more complete understanding of the judicial system, including a better perception of its fairness."

Here, the plaintiff seeks to seal the record of his case permanently in order to "greatly improve [his] chances of employment." In Macias v. Aaron Rents, Inc., 288 F. App'x 913, 915 (5th Cir. 2008), the plaintiff moved to seal the record of his employment discrimination lawsuit because of the alleged "lack of importance to the public and the potential for employer retaliation against litigious employees." Finding that the plaintiff's concerns could apply to nearly all cases, especially those involving employment discrimination, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the district court had not abused its discretion in denying the motion and affirmed the decision.

Likewise, in Elbertson v. Chevron, U.S.A., Inc., No. H-10-0153, 2010 WL 4642963, at (S.D. Tex. Nov. 9, 2010), the plaintiff sought to seal the record of her employment discrimination case based on her belief that it could be detrimental to her current and future employment, arguing that her job security outweighed the public's right of access. The district court denied the motion, noting that "[t]he harm feared by the plaintiff here is precisely the same harm that most employment discrimination plaintiffs face, and yet there is no tradition of sealing all such records." The court also noted that the fact that the public had already had access to the documents was a factor weighing in favor of continued access.

As in those cases, the plaintiff in this case has presented nothing to overcome the presumption of public access to the record in this employment discrimination case, which was closed more than three years ago. The motion to seal this case is DENIED.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. ReaderY
    April.13.2020 at 8:48 am

    Let’s look for a moment at interests on the other side. There is obviously some interest in settling cases, especially frivolous or weak cases. One way of doing that is simply being allowed to walk away without consequences.

    If a plaintiff who has filed a weak case and thinks better of it is not allowed to simply walk away, this might be an inventive not to file another lawsuit. But it is also an incentive to keep going.

    People are imperfect. They get angry at each other. When they get angry, conserving the peace means we would rather they file a frivolous lawsuit in a rage than do something with a knife or a gun. Because lawsuits are ways of dealing with anger and other hard to control emotions and potential sources of violence, channeling them into pathways less destructive to society than vigilanteism, primitive justice and the fundamental principal of conserving the peace suggests perhaps it shouldn’t be made too difficult to file such a suit and think better of it and walk away.

    One of my difficulties with some of the Conspirators, including at times Professor Volokh, is that I think their ideals can at times get in the ways of values, including things like conserving the peace and the very existence of civil society, that I think society must Keep at the center of its focus.

    Because the lawsuit was never prosecuted, it provides no information about how the courts function or make decisions. The traditional rationale for publicizing judicial documents seems very weak here. This lawsuit never saw a courtroom. One can easily preserve the principal of keeping courtrooms open without extending it so maximally that things like thos must also be aired, and once you file a lawsuit, you can never walk away.

    The public peace is not preseved by this. Nor is any really fumdamental societal value advanced.

    1. captcrisis
      April.13.2020 at 9:04 am

      I agree. For all we know, this was an impecunious person, who had a strong case, but didn’t know any lawyers, and then due to being unemployed was evicted (hence the change of address) and couldn’t continue the suit.

  2. Longtobefree
    April.13.2020 at 8:57 am

    The plaintiff is a woman, but the Magistrate Judge apparently incorrectly refers to her as “he.” -EV.

    Really? How un-woke.
    It is only incorrect if the person them self says it is incorrect.
    The Judge is free to deem the person male until corrected.

