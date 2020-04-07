The Volokh Conspiracy
The Semifinal Round of the OT 2019 Harlan Institute-ConSource Virtual Supreme Court Competition
21 High School teams from across the country presented oral arguments in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue
On the first Monday in October, the Harlan Institute and The Constitutional Sources Project (ConSource) announced the Seventh Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This Term, the tournament focused on Espinoza v. Montana v. Department of Revenue. Twenty-one high school teams advanced to the semifinal rounds. They prepared briefs, and presented live oral arguments via Zoom. These students are very impressive–especially under the circumstances. They prepared joint arguments remotely, with all schools shut down. I am so proud of them. We will hold the quarter-final rounds, also by Zoom, later this month. And the championship round will be held in May.
Here are their entries, with links to their briefs:
Match #1
- Petitioners: Antoniya Davis & Nicholas Johnson (Judge Barefoot Sanders H.S, Texas)
- Respondents: Brooke Sanchez & Avery Rose (Judge Barefoot Sanders H.S, Texas)
Match #2
- Petitioners: Scott Garcia Calvillo & Arianna Jenkins (Judge Barefoot Sanders H.S, Texas)
Match #3
- Petitioners: Alyssa Seibt & Doris Yang (Lake Oswego H.S, Oregon)
- Respondents: Elliott Lloyd & Lance Pancoast (Lake Oswego H.S, Oregon)
Match #4
- Respondents: Michael Murray & Andrea Yang (Lake Oswego H.S, Oregon)
Match #5
- Petitioners: Dalia Liu & Sera Lew (Lake Oswego H.S, Oregon)
- Respondents: Michael Murray & Andrea Yang (Lake Oswego H.S, Oregon)
Match #6
- Petitioners: Luke Spitzley (East Grand Rapids HS, Michigan)
Match #7
- Petitioners: Curtis Herbert & Hayat Muse (Minnesota)
Match #8
- Petitioners: Saumya Jhaveri & Vedanth Ramabhadran (Texas)
Match #9
- Petitioners: Dylan Mini & Dylan Maloney (Greenwich High School, Connecticut)
- Respondents: David Katz & Seldon Salaj (Greenwich High School, Connecticut)
Match #10
- Petitioners: Abby Park & Samantha Watkins (Creekview High School, Texas)
Match #11
- Petitioners: Aileen Mai & Daniel Sawyers (Creekview High School, Texas)
- Respondents: Makaylia Askew & Jacqueline Aliman (Creekview High School, Texas)
Match #12
- Petitioners: Brandon Fantine & Isaac Yoo (Creekview High School, Texas)
- Respondents: Elizaveta Frolova (Creekview High School, Texas)
Match #13
- Petitioners: Elizabeth Adeoye & Yashica Nabar (Creekview High School, Texas)
- Respondents: Brian Kang & Angela Nguyen (Creekview High School, Texas)