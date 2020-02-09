The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"Now That Democrats Have Failed in Their Attempt to Remove the President from Power,

it's worth asking why they haven't seriously considered the reverse: removing power from the president."

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Well put, by Matt Welch here at Reason. An excerpt:

The Democratic presidential field, with the notable exception of faltering front-runner Joe Biden, has been engaging in a race to see who can make the most elaborate promises of immediate executive action. Forget 100 days; we're now talking 100 hours to see what that magical Oval Office pen and phone can do.

On Day One, President Elizabeth Warren would wipe out student loans for 42 million people, ban fracking "everywhere" and block any future fossil fuel leases on public lands and offshore. We are still awaiting the full Day One list from a future President Sanders, but we know it includes an executive order to "legalize marijuana in every state in this country."

Legalizing marijuana is a wonderful and long-overdue idea, but Sanders' way of getting there is not. Federal law, including the odious Controlled Substances Act, is constitutionally required to originate from or be struck down by either Congress or constitutional amendment. A presidency with enough power to legalize Activity X irrespective of Congress or the desires of states is a presidency with enough power to criminalize that same activity when the other team wins. It's a seesaw of authoritarianism, and we should all want to get off.

Of course, Republicans generally aren't much eager to diminish the scope of executive power, either, at least so long as they have it or expect to have it. The Framers' theory was that members of Congress, because of their roles and their own political ambitions (which, for most, don't extend to the Presidency), would work to protect Congressional authority and rein in Presidential authority; alas, we haven't been seeing much of that.

NEXT: Colorado Prosecutor Is 'Incredibly Frustrated' Over Failure To Investigate a Cop for Driving Drunk

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Krychek_2
    February.9.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Maybe we should face reality, declare the Constitution a failed experiment, and go to a Parliamentary system like England or Canada. Except for the occasional academic, nobody takes it seriously anyway, and it’s ill suited to the needs of a society 250 years after it was written.

  2. ThePublius
    February.9.2020 at 1:32 pm

    Thanks for that. Only the shallowest of people, or true partisans take any of this “day one” or “first 100 days” rhetoric seriously, and I find much of it insulting. Of course Warren can’t legally cancel student debt. Of course Sanders can’t legally make marijuana legal nationwide. Of course Warren can’t ban fracking everywhere.

    When I see the Dem debate stage I see a bunch of Santa Clauses trying to outbid each other.

    In Joe Biden’s words, “C’mon, man!”

Please to post comments