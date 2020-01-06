The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Freedom of Religion

Espinoza School Choice Case and Discrimination Against Religion

A response to a query of mine, from David Hodges of the Institute for Justice (who are plaintiff's lawyers).

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

When I moderated a debate on Espinoza v. Montana Dep't of Revenue, I had a question for one of the Institute for Justice lawyers who represents Ms. Espinoza (and others, including Linda Greenhouse, had asked the same question as well). Here's the issue:

  1. A Montana school choice programs let parents use certain tax credits to pay for education at private schools, whether religious or secular.
  2. The Montana Supreme Court held that this violates a Montana Constitution provision, which bars the government from making "any direct or indirect appropriation or payment from any public fund … for any sectarian purpose or to aid any church, school, academy, seminary, college, university, or other literary or scientific institution, controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination."
  3. But rather than limiting the tax credit program to apply only to nonreligious private schools (which would have been much like what the Missouri government had done for the playground resurfacing grants in Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer (2017)), the Montana court struck down the tax credit program altogether, as applied to secular schools as well as religious ones.
  4. The plaintiffs argue that this decision violates the Free Exercise Clause because it is religiously discriminatory.
  5. But, I asked, is it really religiously discriminatory, given that now all Montana private schools, religious and secular, are equally denied the tax credit?

The IJ people gave an answer there, and IJ's David Hodges has kindly written it up for me to post:

In September, Linda Greenhouse of the New York Timesnoted something "odd" about Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, a case that the Institute for Justice (IJ) will be arguing before the Supreme Court on January 22. Espinoza will determine whether the Montana Supreme Court was correct to shut down a school choice program that allowed parents to select religious schools as part of a generally available tax credit scholarship program. That court ruled that the program violated the state constitution's prohibition on "indirect" funding of religious institutions.

What was odd to Greenhouse is IJ's argument that a decision that prevented everyone—including the religious—from receiving a benefit could violate the religious neutrality principle of the First Amendment. After all, Greenhouse wrote, the Supreme Court in Palmer v. Thompson upheld a city's decision to defy a swimming pool-integration order by closing the pool on the grounds that both the white and black residents of the town were equally deprived of a place to swim. The logic in Espinoza would seemingly follow: If a benefit is denied to everyone—black and white, religious and secular—then how can it discriminate against anyone? Put another way, so long as the effect is the same, how can the cause matter?

The answer lies in an Anatole France quote that the justices sometimes use to needle one another when they see a law as having an obvious pretext: "The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread." For the Montana Supreme Court, the majestic equality of the law forbids both the religious and nonreligious to attend parochial school.

The underlying dynamic in Espinoza is not new to the Court. The desegregation era was replete with examples of cities justifying discrimination against African Americans by claiming the laws applied to everyone. For example, in Orleans Parish School Board v. Bush, the Court affirmed an injunction against Louisiana when it closed its public schools to avoid a desegregation mandate. In Griffin v. County School Board, the Court held that eliminating a public program to prevent the inclusion of a protected class is the same kind of unconstitutional discrimination as excluding that class in the first place. Finally, in Village of Arlington Heights v. Metro House Development Corporation, the Court explained that "[w]hen there is a proof that a discriminatory purpose has been a motivating factor in the decision…judicial deference is no longer justified."

Given this context, Palmer is an outlier. In Palmer, the Court wrote that it was unclear whether the pool was closed for discriminatory reasons or benign ones like economic considerations. Absent more compelling evidence, the Court did not want to assume motive.

In Espinoza, by contrast, the Montana Supreme Court explicitly struck down the program because it included religious options. Simply put, if there were no religious options, the program would stand, but since there were religious options, the program had to go. Also unlike Palmer, there was no ambiguity in the record about whether the program was ended for discriminatory or budgetary reasons. (And this is without even addressing the sordid national and state history of anti-Catholic animus behind the Montana constitutional provision at issue known as the Blaine Amendment.) Finally, even if there were no "bad motives," the text of the state constitutional provision itself clashed with the federal Constitution by disqualifying educational options because of religion—and nothing more.

In any event, both the perspective of time and subsequent caselaw have cast doubt on "neutral" laws and provisions that, as in Palmer, only seem to disadvantage one type of party. As the Court ruled in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer, a case that involved a state provision similar to that in Espinoza, excluding a party "from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified, solely because it is a church, is odious to our Constitution all the same, and cannot stand."

In Espinoza, where the public benefit is for an individual, not a church, it would be an even greater constitutional injury to deny that benefit merely because it might be used at a religious school. As it was in matters of race, so too must it be in other consequential areas of constitutional law.

I'm on balance tentatively persuaded by this argument, but I'd be glad to also post a response, if someone is inclined to offer it.

NEXT: A New ABA Model Rule 8.5 to Promote Diversity and Inclusion?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ReaderY
    January.6.2020 at 8:22 am

    I think the Supreme Court would be making a mistake if it reversed here. I have long argued for a robust Free Exercise clause that limits government’s ability to forbid religious practice. However, I continue to think government has no obligation to subsidize that practice.

    Because of my view of the Establishment and Free Exercise clauses, I think government is limited in the conditions it can impose on religious institutions in exchange for subsidies. In my view it generally cannot require them to violate religious doctrines as a condition of receiving money, because doing so in effect amounts to Establishment. This, for example, not only can’t government require coed clergy as a condition for a subsidy, it can’t in my view require coed education. But I do think it has the option of not subsidizing religious entities in the first place if it wants.

    I see a big difference between government actively inhibiting religion, on the one hand, and choosing not to subsidize it, on the other. In general the “play in the joints” between the Establishment and Free Exercise clauses lets government choose to do nothing with respect to religion if it wishes.

    I also think it dangerous for the Court to move from merely providing the constitution’s textual protections, to providing greater protection than the text warrants. The Court has no more business specially protecting its friends than it does going after its enemies. I understand religion has special textual protection. But in my view, the establishment clause permits government to stay out of religion controversies by staying out of religion.

  2. Stephen Lathrop
    January.6.2020 at 8:47 am

    Matters of racial discrimination, and precedents which apply to them, should not logically be held equivalent to questions about establishment of religion. Invoking the latter has textual constitutional support, which is lacking if done on behalf of racial discrimination.

    Even advocacy on behalf of limited discrimination against religion is supportable—if that discrimination is engaged in only for the restricted purpose of avoiding establishment of religion. The notion that tax dollars can be handed over to religious institutions, including schools, and used for the purpose of teaching religious doctrine, ought to be out of bounds in the American constitutional scheme.

    More generally, ours is a constitution which proclaims separation of church and state to accomplish a twofold purpose—first to assure no state interference with religion, but second, to assure a secular form of government. To carry that scheme into practice, both objectives must be honored. Taxation used to promote secular indoctrination burdens the second objective instead of advancing it. That applies whether the religious promoting is done by government, or by private parties given government funds for the purpose.

  3. Commenter_XY
    January.6.2020 at 8:50 am

    Professor Volokh…Any chance that this case is now mooted? I mean, the program in question has been done away with. So why bother arguing the case?

    I don’t see this as a religious discrimination case. I see this as a federalism case. MT had a constitutional convention in the 1970’s (yes, just ~40 years ago) and debated this clause. It passed. There is a constitutionally defined procedure to amend it. The people of MT could have amended this at any point in the last 40+ years. The proper venue to resolve this dispute, to me, is with the MT Supreme Court. And they did in fact resolve it.

  4. bernard11
    January.6.2020 at 9:04 am

    For the Montana Supreme Court, the majestic equality of the law forbids both the religious and nonreligious to attend parochial school.

    This is false, and the IJ argument is foolish.

    It would make sense if the court had closed all religious schools. But it didn’t. It just took away the subsidies. Religious schools can continue to operate. Nothings prevents students from attending them.

    There are religious schools all over the country, and AFAIK few if any states provide the kind of credits that were the issue here. So what is Hodges talking about?

Please to post comments