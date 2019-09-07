California Lawmakers Pass Bill Limiting Police Use of Deadly Force
Officers will now have to argue that killing was necessary and not just say they had a fear they were in danger.
Officers will now have to argue that killing was necessary and not just say they had a fear they were in danger.
As of last week, only around 700 weapons had been turned over.
The principal calls it "very, very serious" wrongdoing.
Sanity prevails (for now) in Alabama case that sparked national outrage.
A flawed study continues to be repeated as if it proves something about the efficacy of gun permit laws.
Like America itself, gun owners are a varied bunch whose politics and experiences don't conform to any narrative.
A district judge says no, but don't expect the state’s gun-grabbing politicians to give up.
What happens when cities and counties have their own ideas about a law that authorizes the seizure of guns from people who are mentally ill?
The Supreme Court will consider the petition Thursday.
The senator asked for a private business to squash a citizen's communication, and they did it, though they don't say they did it for him.
So says the Ninth Circuit, treating legal visitors as subject to the same reduced protection as that applied to illegal aliens.
The officers won't be charged, but the DA thinks their actions were "alarming and irresponsible."
The host of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia is already exploring what a post-prohibition world is going to look like.
The host of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia is exploring what a post-prohibition world will look like.
In contrast, police killed nearly 1,000 people last year.
And that's just one of the measures outlined in his new gun control proposal.
New Defense Distributed chief Paloma Heindorff on making guns, fighting lawsuits, and life after Cody Wilson
So the Wisconsin Supreme Court held yesterday, reversing a Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision.
Just filed yesterday, and I think it should prevail.
But most gun crimes are carried out with out-of-state firearms.
3D-printed guns are here. Get used to it.
The East St. Louis Housing Authority stipulates to allowing residents to possess guns.
"Sharing our completely legal weekend activities on Snapchat should not result three days of in-school suspensions," Cody Conroy told Reason.
Under pressure, democracies have a nasty habit of acting like panicked crowds.
Two Second Amendment wins late last week.
How does shooting teachers with pellet guns make anyone safer?
With big tech helping government officials to control the sharing of information, we need to support alternatives to undermine their censorious efforts.
Plus: a Rand Paul add-on makes sure measure doesn't inadvertently authorize new wars, Dick's stores are dropping guns, campus art controversy, and good 8A news
Clearly unconstitutional, of course.
The problem isn't a lack of laws, but poor implementation of those laws.
A clear violation of the First Amendment -- and not even justified under the College's own stated reasons.
But the new ordinance violates the First Amendment, because it tends to deter (and deliberately so) association with an advocacy group.
A panel decision had said there is such a right to carry (though the state can decide whether people must carry openly or may carry concealed); the Ninth Circuit has just agreed to rehear the matter with an 11-judge panel.
After Cody Wilson was arrested on a sex crime charge, Heindorff took the helm at Defense Distributed. Now she's leading a massive free speech battle over the right to download a gun.
Plus: Nancy Pelosi on the "Green New Deal"; John Boehner, cannabis lobbyist
The latest map of state laws related to concealed carry, 1986 to 2019, is out -- and it's striking.
Another cert. petition asks the Supreme Court to resolve the circuit split on this question.
The AG's report suggests Emantic Bradford was in the wrong for simply carrying a firearm.
The state can't scrub gun manufacturing info from the internet, so they're trying to make distributing it a crime--First Amendment be damned.
Federal law treated the conviction -- for altering a motor vehicles department certificate that allowed the owner to have tinted windows on his car -- as a felony, because the maximum penalty was five years in prison. But state law treated it as a misdemeanor, and the defendant was sentenced only to a year's probation.
"Since openly carrying a handgun is not only not unlawful [in Washington], but is an individual right protected by the federal and state constitutions [as the Washington Supreme Court had earlier held]," it cannot "be the basis, without more, for an investigative stop."