Sour 16: Help Us Pick the Worst Idea of the Year

It's a different kind of March madness: the kind where politicians, bureaucrats, and other officials want to flex their control over your freedom.

We've assembled a "Sour 16" of the worst ideas Reason has covered in the past year, and we want your help in deciding which is the maddest of all. Voting will take place over the next two weeks at Reason's YouTube Community page, and we'll keep the bracket updated here so you can follow the tournament's progress.

(If you want to get into a debate over which ideas belong in the "Stupid" bracket or the "Evil" bracket, allow me to point out that the University of North Carolina is the top seed in the "West" region of the college basketball tournament. These categories are blurry at times, and we're all just having fun here.)

Scroll down for more information about each of the 16 entries. May the sourest proposal take the crown—but hopefully never become reality.

The "Stupid" Region:

Banning Lab-Grown Meat: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has voiced support for legislation that would ban lab-grown meat in his state. "We're going to have fake meat? That doesn't work," DeSantis said in February.

Banning Vegan Milks: Sen. John Fetterman (D–Penn.) has sponsored a bill to make it illegal to market coconut milk as "coconut milk" because consumers will supposedly be confused by the term.

Drivers in Driverless Trucks: A California bill backed by the state's powerful labor unions would require trucking companies to pay drivers to sit in the cabs of "driverless" trucks, even though those aren't being used yet.

"La Sombrita": Los Angeles spent $200,000 to design a new type of bus shelter that doesn't provide much actual shelter.

FDA for AI: Proving that elected officials don't have a monopoly on bad ideas, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called for the creation of a new federal agency to oversee artificial intelligence, modeled on such failures as the Food and Drug Administration and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Social Media ID Checks: Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley called for mandatory ID checks on social media to combat anonymous speech online.

Dishwasher Regulations: The Biden administration's new efficiency rules for dishwashers will cost manufacturers billions, save consumers almost nothing, and tackle a problem that doesn't exist.

Taxes on Uber, Lyft: A new tax on ride-sharing vehicles in D.C. will make getting from place to place more expensive without reducing congestion.

The "Evil" Region